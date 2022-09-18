GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There were 43,000 fans in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium who got to see the East Carolina University football team’s second win of the season on Saturday. The Pirates came up big and defeated Campbell, 49-10, to improve to 2-1.

Similar to last weekend, there were some key standout moments in Saturday’s game for the Pirates, helping lead them to the big win.

Holton Ahlers breaks two records

Ahlers finished the game 17-of-20 for 263 yards, including four touchdowns. Not only this, but he also became the program’s all-time leader in total offense, finishing the game with 12,332 total yards, surpassing former ECU quarterback Shane Carden.

After his performance, Ahlers also became the American Athletic Conference career passing yards record holder with 11,019, topping former Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans.

Holton Ahlers of @ECUPiratesFB is now the @American_FB career passing yards record holder👏 pic.twitter.com/ASovUEomls — The American (@American_Conf) September 17, 2022

“It means a lot, being from Greenville, growing up here and obviously playing quarterback here has been a dream come true for me,” Ahlers said. “The team that we’ve got this year is going to be really special. There’s going to be a couple of records broken and stuff like that, but I’m just going to focus on the main thing, and that’s going to keep winning every single game and going 1-0 each week.

“As these records come, it will be pretty cool to look back on. But I’m just super blessed to be in the situation I’m in. It says my name on it, but there’s a million people that put in a lot of hard work for my name to go there.”

Keaton Mitchell’s run game

Mitchell ended the game with 13 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown, making it his eighth 100-yard rushing game at ECU. He had a big 42-yard run and finished the game with 14.3 yards per carry.

“If I see daylight, it’s over with,” says Mitchell.

Isaiah Winstead hits 100-yard mark

The Toledo transfer didn’t find the end zone, but he still had a day worth mentioning. Winstead had his first 100-yard receiving game as a Pirate with six catches for 112 yards. In three games, he has had 17 grabs for 259 yards.

Rahjai Harris has second-straight multi-TD game

Keaton Mitchell had a big day, but we can’t leave out Rahjai Harris, having his second-straight multi-touchdown game. Through three games, Harris has 123 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The Pirates will take on Navy on Saturday at 6 p.m. for their fourth straight home game.

(Videos by Garrett Short)