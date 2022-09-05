GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lost somewhat in East Carolina’s heartbreaking 21-20 loss to NC State last Saturday was a milestone for Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers.

The former D.H. Conley High School star completed 25 of his 41 attempts for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He racked up 267 yards and added another 57 on the ground. He did also have to play through some pain as he dislocated his right non-throwing shoulder in the first quarter. He said it kept popping out the rest of the game.

He managed to stay in there and helped keep the game close. In doing so, he ended up breaking the American Athletic Conference’s all-time completions record, once held by former Temple quarterback P.J. Temple (830). Ahlers now has 837 career completions.

While the accomplishment was neat, Ahlers said he was more proud of how he and the other veterans have helped rebuild the program.

“I walked out with Myles (Berry), at captain and we were both here in 2018 when Coach Mo (Scottie Montgomery) got fired actually in this room before the (NC) State game. And then we went on to lose I think it was 58-3 in that game at State and all the stuff that they did that game.

“The program that is now, it just makes you proud that it’s here. I’ve about to tear up even thinking about it because I looked at Myles, we were walking out there and I was like, ‘we did it,’ you know, I mean we brought ECU football back, you know, whatever happens in that game, like look around. I mean, the energy’s back in Greenville around this team.

“So we’ve got a long season ahead. I really believe in this team. I wouldn’t have come back if I didn’t. And so I’m excited to be here and I’m just ready for the future.”