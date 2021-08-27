Ahlers chosen to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch List

LOS ANGELES – East Carolina junior quarterback Holton Ahlers has been named to the 2021-22 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board Watch List according to an announcement by the organization Friday.

A 2021 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s College Football Preview Magazine, Ahlers has already surpassed the 7,000-yard aerial mark in 30 career contests. In three seasons with the Pirates, he has completed 556-of-974 passes for 7,093 yards and 51 touchdowns while only suffering 22 interceptions. Ahlers owns one 500-yard, four 400-yard and 10 300-yard passing outings and has thrown at least one scoring pass in 21 of 30 games. He currently ranks fourth on ECU’s career total yards (8,153) list, sixth on passing and seventh on completion.

Last year, Ahlers threw for 1,921 yards (165-of-269) and 18 touchdowns with only nine interceptions. On the national (FBS) level, he ranked 25th in passing TDs, 26th in completions per game (20.6) and 30th in passing yards per game (240.1). A dual-threat quarterback, he rushed for 109 yards on 54 carries with one score. He stands fifth all-time in ECU quarterback rushing yards, just 426 shy of surpassing Leander Green’s current school-record of 1,485. He has accounted for 64 career touchdowns (51 passing, 13 rushing), and of his 51 aerial scores, 47 have come in league play.

In January of 2022, the NFL Players Association will produce the 10th annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Since 2011, the NFLPA Bowl has provided senior NFL prospects with an exceptional platform to showcase their talents to all 32 NFL teams as well as a one-of-a-kind experience that educates participants about the business of football. In the past two years alone, 87 NFLPA Bowl participants have been invited to the NFL Combine and 58 were drafted by NFL clubs.

Ahlers and the Pirates will open the 2021 season in Charlotte when they square off against Appalachian State inside Bank of America Stadium Sept. 2. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. (ET) and will be aired on ESPNU.