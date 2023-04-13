GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr called East Carolina football alumnus Holton Ahlers the “NFL Draft’s biggest QB sleeper” in a recent feature on the longtime Pirate starter and D.H. Conley High graduate.

Ahlers, whose name now appears multiple times in the ECU record book following his five years as a Pirate, is looking to play at the next level. Ahlers was impressive at ECU’s Pro Day in late March, and he’s reportedly been receiving interest from several NFL teams.