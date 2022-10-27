GREENVILLE, N.C. – After leading East Carolina to a 34-13 victory over UCF last Saturday, Holton Ahlers has been selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week, according to an announcement by the organization Thursday.

He earned the honor over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Facebook contest.

Ahlers became the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes with 87 via a 39-yard strike to C.J. Johnson in the second quarter. He completed 30-of-36 passes for 311 yards with one touchdown through the air and one on the ground.

The Greenville, N.C. native produced the 17th 300-yard passing game of his career and third of the season, turning in the third-highest single-game completion percentage of his career at 83 percent. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 39 of 50 career games.

The Pirates head to BYU Friday (Oct. 28) for a non-conference matchup at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

About The Manning Award

In its first 18 years, the Manning Award has recognized the top names in college football. It has honored quarterbacks from 13 different schools and from four different conferences. The Southeastern Conference (Bryce Young, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones, Johnny Manziel, Cam Newton, JaMarcus Russell and Tim Tebow) leads the way with seven Manning Award honorees, while the Big 12 Conference (Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Vince Young, Colt McCoy and Robert Griffin III) has had five winners. The Atlantic Coast Conference (Deshaun Watson twice, Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston) has had four Manning Award winners. Alabama (B. Young and Jones) joins LSU (Burrow and Russell), Oklahoma (Murray and Mayfield) and Texas (McCoy and V. Young) as the only schools with two different winners.