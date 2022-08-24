BALTIMORE, Md. – East Carolina senior quarterback Holton Ahlers is one of 76 players named to the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List according to an announcement by the Golden Arm Educational Foundation Wednesday afternoon. This is the third preseason honor for the Greenville, N.C. native after being named to the Wuerffel and Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch Lists.



The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field as we head into the 2022 college football season.



A 2022 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection by Athlon Sports, Ahlers ranks second all time at ECU in completions (812), passing yards (10,219) and total yards (11,481), while standing among the top four on the American Athletic Conference charts in total plays (second/1,785), pass attempts (second/1,388), completions (third), total yards (third) and passing yards (fourth). In four seasons, he has thrown 69 touchdowns to 32 interceptions, owns one 500-yard, five 400-yard and 13 300-yard passing outings and has thrown at least one scoring pass in 31 of 42 games.



Last year, Ahlers threw for 3,216 yards (256-of-414) and 18 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. On the national level (FBS) level, he ranked 20th in completions per game (21.33), passing yards and passing yards per game (260.5). A dual threat quarterback, he rushed for 202 yards on 116 carries with six scores. He enters his senior season standing fourth all time in ECU quarter back rushing yards, just 224 shy of surpassing Leander Green’s current school-record of 1,485. He has accounted for 88 career touchdowns (69 passing, 19 rushing), and of his 69 aerial scores, 60 have come in league play.



The 2022 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.



ECU will open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 when it plays host to No. 13 NC State inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 noon and will be aired on ESPN.