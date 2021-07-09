Ahlers talks about ‘Built When Broken,’ why he decided to create it

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s something close to his heart and for good reason.

East Carolina University quarterback Holton Ahlers was one of the first Pirate athletes to take advantage of the NCAA’s new Name Image Likeness (NIL) rules. He recently signed with Barstool Sports, too.

Ahlers also has a ministry of sorts that he’s started. It’s called “Built When Broken.” He talked about how the mission started and how his teammates and area charities can benefit from it.

Click the above video to learn more. Check out the article he wrote about it, also.