ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WNCT) — Former East Carolina University baseball star Alec Burleson is reportedly set to make his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Burleson had been promoted to the big-league club from its Class AAA affiliate in Memphis.

OF Dylan Carlson (left thumb sprain) has been placed on the 10-day IL.



OF Alec Burleson has been selected from Memphis (AAA).



To make room on the 40-player roster, OF Conner Capel has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/HwqjImpgPM — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 7, 2022

The Post-Dispatch reported that Burleson arrived in St. Louis prior to the Cardinals’ game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, and he’s expected to be in the starting lineup Thursday. Burleson didn’t play in Wednesday’s game, which the Cardinals won 6-5.

Burleson has logged 432 at-bats in 109 AAA games this season, hitting .331 with 87 RBIs, 20 home runs, 25 doubles and 68 runs scored.

First pitch between the Cardinals and Nationals is set for 1:15 p.m. Thursday. It will be broadcast on Bally Sports and MLB Network. You can also stream it here.