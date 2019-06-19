American announces 2019-20 conference opponents in hoops

Each of the four American Athletic Conference men’s basketball teams that participated in the 2019 NCAA Tournament will visit Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum during the upcoming season as the league office announced each team’s home and away opponents for the 2019-20 campaign Wednesday.

Each team in The American will play seven of its 11 conference opponents twice, and the other four opponents once each – two at home and two away.

The Pirates’ conference schedule features a home-and-home series against UCF, Cincinnati, USF, SMU, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa. The Pirates will host UConn and Houston in their lone meetings of the season and travel to Memphis and Wichita State for road only matchups.

UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and Temple each played in the NCAA Tournament last season with Memphis and Wichita State competing in the NIT. Houston reached the Sweet 16, while Wichita State advanced to the semifinals of the NIT at Madison Square Garden.

ECU’s full conference schedule, along with start times and television broadcast information, will be released at a later date.