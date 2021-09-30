American announces 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule for Pirates, league

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two games against Wichita State bookend East Carolina’s 2021-22 American Athletic Conference slate beginning inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on Dec. 29 as the first of 18 scheduled league games.

The Pirates will also play home-and-home series with UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, and Tulsa, while hosting SMU for a single contest and traveling to Houston.

After opening the season at home versus Wichita State, the Pirates will usher in 2022 in Tampa on New Year’s Day against South Florida. ECU will play Cincinnati and Memphis twice each during January while also Tulane and UCF while also trekking to Temple and Houston.

The February slate features two games against Tulsa along with the lone meeting against SMU and two bye weeks. Temple and South Florida will make return trips to Greenville with the Pirates making road trips to Tulane and UCF.

ECU will host Tulsa in its final home game on Feb. 26 before wrapping up the regular season March 5 at Wichita State.

The road games at Houston, Memphis and Wichita State along with the home dates against Cincinnati and SMU will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The remaining conference games will be streamed on ESPN+ and the tip times of those games will be announced at a later date.

The American Men’s Basketball Championship is schedule for March 10-13 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas and will be broadcast entirely on the ESPN family of networks.

The Pirates will open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9 against South Carolina State inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.