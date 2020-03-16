American, ECU cancels rest of spring sports seasons

A

GREENVILLE, N.C. – In conjunction with the leadership of the American Athletic Conference, the East Carolina University Athletics Department announced today that all competition and championships for the spring have been canceled effective immediately.

Spring sports at ECU affected by today’s news include baseball, softball, lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field.

In addition, every AAC member institution has ceased practices for all sports at this time.

“Everything we do is to protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes,” ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. “I’m heartbroken for these student-athletes who have worked hard for the opportunity to compete this spring. We will continue to support them and provide the resources they need to be successful in the classroom as we finish out the spring semester. This is a fluid situation and we will make the necessary adjustments following today’s news.”

ECU Athletics will continue to work closely with the University, AAC and NCAA on any new information. New developments will be posted on ECUPirates.com as well as on our Twitter (@ECUAthletics) account. Official messages and status updates from the University are available at news.ecu.edu/coronavirus-updates/.

Refund Policy

ECU Athletics has heard from numerous supporters concerning the refund of season tickets for baseball and softball, and we genuinely appreciate all the communication. We sold 1,764 baseball tickets this year – the second-highest total in program history (2005) – and we are grateful to our fans for their attendance and support at our spring events.

We are offering two options for individuals who have purchased tickets to any affected competition:

1. Refund based on the percentage of games remaining.

2. Forgo your refund with funds being donated to cover athletic scholarship costs via the Pirate Club. This would be a tax-deductible donation (no priority points) and not applied towards your 2020 Pirate Club Annual Scholarship Fund commitment. Each account will still receive two (2) priority points awarded for purchasing season tickets and maintain consecutive years of season ticket purchases.

We are asking all individuals who purchased tickets to contact our Athletics Ticket Office at 252-737-4500 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or through e-mail via athletictickets@ecu.edu to clarify which option they would like to choose.