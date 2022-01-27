Anderson named East Carolina football director of player personnel & recruiting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Justin Anderson has been named director of player personnel and recruiting at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston Thursday.

Anderson, who will assume his new duties immediately, previously served as director of player personnel at Atlantic Coast Conference member Virginia for six years following an earlier administrative support role at alma mater BYU.

“Justin’s addition to our family puts us in a very advantageous position that will positively impact the overall development of our program in addition to recruiting and roster management,” Houston said. “He is a leader who owns an expansive skill set, an abundant work ethic and an impeccable attention to detail. Justin is a great fit for Pirate Nation and we’re thrilled to have someone of his caliber with us.”

During his tenure on Bronco Mendenhall’s staff in Charlottesville, which began in 2016, he coordinated all of the Cavaliers’ recruiting efforts and activities that included oversight of identification and subsequent evaluation of prospective student-athletes. Anderson spearheaded the growth and development of recruiting and internal creative media departments that helped UVA produce the two highest-ranked signing classes in program history.

On the field, the Cavs earned bowl eligibility status in four of the last five seasons during Anderson’s stay at Virginia – Military (2017), Belk (2018), Capital One Orange (2019) and Wasabi Fenway (2021). UVA also advanced to the ACC Championship Game in 2019 after capturing the league’s Coastal Division title with a 6-2 mark.

Anderson joined the Virginia staff after serving as director of player personnel under Mendenhall at BYU in 2015, where he developed a unique recruiting structure that resulted in a nationally-ranked class that also was rated as the fourth-highest in program history. The Cougars turned in a 9-4 record and made an appearance in the Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl during the campaign, which also included a 45-38 win over East Carolina in Provo.

From 2010 to 2015, Anderson was an assistant coach at FCS-member Nicholls (La.) State serving as the passing game coordinator, wide receivers and tight ends coach and working as the NFL liaison. He was promoted to the position of assistant head coach during his third season with the Colonels.

He spent the 2009 season as a graduate assistant coach at BYU after serving an internship with the Cougar football program in 2008. He broke into the coaching ranks as the offensive coordinator at Harmony (Fla.) High School from 2004 to 2007.

As a player, Anderson was a wide receiver at BYU from 2000 to 2002 after starting his collegiate career at Ricks (Idaho) College. While with the Cougars, he was a part of the 2001 Mountain West Conference championship squad that went on to compete in the Liberty Bowl. Additionally, he was selected to the MWC All-Academic Team as a junior.

Anderson earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from BYU in 2002 and later obtained his master’s in communication from there in 2012.

He and his wife, Anne, have five children – Dakota, Kenedi, Rubee, Peyton, Jayce and Jackson.