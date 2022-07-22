RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The annual Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview once again proved to be a hit. Nineteen years strong, the event brings together the three Triangle head football coaches, as well as North Carolina Central’s Trei Oliver and Mike Houston of East Carolina, to help raise scholarship money for local athletes.

The highlight of the event is the question and answer session.

Each of the coaches respond to questions from the moderator that sometimes have nothing to do with sports.

One of the first questions to the coaches was: “How has your spouse helped you to become a better coach or person or both?”

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren had an interesting response.

“Well if you answer this wrong your wife puts you in the transfer portal,” joked Doeren as the crowd broke out into laughter. “Yep, those comedy classes really helping me out, local junior college.”

Duke’s Mike Elko is the new guy on the panel. He has been married for 20 years, recently celebrating an anniversary.

“Probably the biggest thing she has taught me is perseverance,” Elko said. “We spend a lot of time as coaches trying to get our kids to understand how to overcome failure, and my wife has done a really good job teaching me that — because in all 20 of those years I don’t think I’ve gotten that honey-do-list right once.”

And how about that first job? These guys didn’t just go straight into coaching.

There were some bumps along the way to get there as North Carolina Central’s Trei Oliver will attest. His first job was at a local restaurant near his hometown of Yorktown, Pennsylvania.

“I was taking out the trash one night and I was trying to get the trash can up to the dumpster with a buddy of mine,” Oliver explained. “And the bottom of the trash can broke so you can imagine that trash bag from the kitchen. It was rough. When I went home and told my mom what happened she made me strip down in the garage. It was bad, she wouldn’t even let me bring my clothes in the house.”