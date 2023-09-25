DURHAM, N.C. — East Carolina sophomore Lucas Augustsson carded a 3-over par 219 to finished in 20th place at the Rod Myers Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole event was being played at the Duke University Golf Club (par 72; 7,154 yards).

Augustsson posted rounds of 74, 71 and 74 to lead all Pirates and stood among the tournament leaders in par 4 scoring (t4th/4.00) and total birdies (t6th/13). In all, he 29 pars, nine bogey’s and one double-bogey and registered his seventh career Top 20 finish.

Junior Carter Busse shot a 7-over par 223 which consisted of rounds of 74, 74, 75 finishing in a tie for 37th. He averaged a 4.67 on par-5 scoring and posted one eagle, which came on the ninth hole (par 5, 493 yard) during round one action. Sophomore Philip Linberg Bondestad finished one shot behind Busse (224) after rounds of 77, 73 and 74. Rounding out the Pirates roster were freshmen Nathan O’Neal (75-81-85=241) and Drew O’Neal (85-D-79) finishing tied for 70th and 72nd. Drew O’Neal signed an incorrect scorecard following second round play.

Host and 33rd-ranked Duke won the team title with an 8-under 856 (278-291-287) finishing five shots ahead of No. 34 Louisville (293-278-290=861). NC State (868) took third followed by UNCW (871) in fourth while Charlotte and UNCG finished tied for fifth with scores of 873. The Pirates finished 12th with a 37-over 901 (300-299-302).

East Carolina returns to action on Monday, Oct. 2 hosting the Ironwood Collegiate Classic at Ironwood Golf and Country Club.