BELLEAIR, Fla. – East Carolina freshman Lucas Augustsson posted a final round 69 (1-under par) to claim a share of third place at the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships. As a team, the Pirates (860) moved up two spots to seventh after carding a final round 280 (even par) which was the second lowest round of the day.

“Real proud of our guys battling all week,” ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “It was great to see the team step up especially graduate students Nicolas Brown and Stuart Fuller when Philip got sick and couldn’t compete!!

“What can I say about Lucas Augustsson. He may be a freshman but plays much more mature than his class! Great finish in his first conference championship! As a team, I was really pleased we accomplished some of our goals this year in winning a tournament (won three) and have a winning head-to-head record. Positive step forward this year and excited for the direction in which we are heading.”

For the first time this season, the Halmstad, Sweden native carded three rounds in an event under par (68,69, 69) for a personal-best 54-hole score of 206 (4-under par). It marked his fourth Top 10 finish of the season, which included a pair of individual medalist placements at the ECU Intercollegiate and Cutter Creek Collegiate. His final round card (34-35) consisted of an eagle, four birdies, eight pars and five bogeys.

Sophomore’s Carter Busse (221) and Tyler DeChellis (222) finished tied for 35th and 37th respectively. Busse posted a final round 74 (4-over) carding one birdie, 13 pars, three bogeys and a double bogey. In all, he finished 11-over with rounds of 74, 73 and 74. DeChellis shot a final round 71 (1-over) to go along with a 77 and 74 during the first two days. He carded five birdies, eight pars, four bogeys and a double bogey.

Brown finished the event 45th despite playing all three rounds with scores of 78, 72 and 70 (220/10-over). After his opening round, he was subbed out but returned when freshman Philip Lindberg Bondestad fell ill late Friday afternoon after posting an opening round 74 (2-over par). Fuller played the final two rounds carding a 3-over 143 (73-70).

Houston claimed the team title with a score of 831 (9-under) finishing 13 shots ahead of second place Cincinnati (843). Rounding out the top five were SMU (844) followed by UCF (845) and Memphis (848).