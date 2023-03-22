IRVING, T.X. — East Carolina freshman Lucas Augustsson has been named the American Athletic Conference Male Golfer-of-the-Week according to an announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Pirates, Augustsson take top honors at ECU Intercollegiate



On Tuesday, Augustsson earned his first collegiate win posting a personal-best tournament score of 213 (3-under) helping the Pirates to their first team win of the 2022-23 season at the ECU Intercollegiate presented by Dogwood Bank. The Halmstad, Sweden native carded rounds of 76, 69 and 68 and was the lone player in a field of 96 golfers to shoot a pair of sub-par rounds of 70. His final round of 68 consisted of an eagle (No. 2), five birdies, nine pars and three bogeys.



Augustsson stood among the tournament leaders in par-4 scoring (t2nd/4.00), eagles (t2nd/one), par-5 scoring (t3rd/4.58) and total birdies (t3rd/12).



On the season, he has appeared in nine events posting a team-best stroke average of 73.44. With his win, he now has tallied four Top 20 placements which includes a pair of top eight finishes (ECU Intercollegiate/first; Wexford Intercollegiate/t8th). In 27 rounds, Augustsson has posted par or better eight times and has shot below 70 on six occasions.



Augustsson and the Pirates will return to the links on Friday, March 31 when ECU co-hosts the Cutter Creek Intercollegiate with Elon. The three-day event will be held in Snow Hill, N.C. at the Cutter Creek Golf Club.