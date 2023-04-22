BELLEAIR, Fla. – East Carolina freshman Lucas Augustsson posted an opening round 68 (2-under par) and currently is tied for sixth place after one round at the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships.

Augustsson posted a 1-under par 34 on the opening nine holes which included four birdies, three pars, a bogey and a double bogey. But on the back nine, he registered two birdies, six pars and one bogey.

Sophomore Carter Busse (40-34) and freshman Philip Linberg Bondestad (36-38) are tied for 33rd after posting 4-over par 74. Sophomore Tyler DeChellis stands 41st after his 7-over par 77 (39-38), while graduate student Nicolas Brown is 42nd following his 8-over par 78 (41-37).

As a team, the Pirates sit in eighth place at 293 (13-over) one shot behind Wichita State (292). Houston leads the team portion of the event after an impressive 8-under par 272 and holds a five-shot lead over UCF (277). Rounding out the top five are South Florida (278) followed by Cincinnati and Memphis, who are tied for fourth at 284.

Teams will resume the second round of the 2023 American Men’s Golf Championship on Saturday with tee times expected to begin at 8 a.m. (ET).

2023 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Final Team Standings