GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Lucas Augustsson set two school records, tied another and currently leads the Ironwood Collegiate Classic after posting a score of 130 (14-under) during day one of the 54-hole event.



With Augustsson’s score, who leads the event by four strokes going into Tuesday’s final round action, he now holds the 36-hole school record of 130 (14-under), the 18-hole relative to par score (9-under) and tied the 18-hole score of 63. The Halmstad, Sweden native ranks among the tournament leaders in par 4 scoring (1st/3.65), birdies (t1st/14), par-5 scoring (t2nd/4.13), eagles (t3rd/1) and par-3 scoring (t7/3.00).



As a team, the Pirates are one shot behind Florida Atlantic who posted a 36-hole score of 554 (22-under). ECU posted rounds of 274 and 281 with its opening round ranking as the fourth lowest in program history. Rounding out the top five are Radford (563 (563/-13), Winthrop (568/-8) and Old Dominion (572/-4).



Junior Carter Busse is third going into final-round action with a score of 136 (-8 under) after posting consecutive rounds of 68. Sophomore Philip Linberg Bondestad is tied for 25th after posting a 144 for even par (71-73) and freshman Nathan O’Neal is tied for 39th (147/3-over). Graduate senior Ethan Hall is tied for 60th in his first event with the Pirates after a 151 (7-over0, while



Playing as an individual are Davis DeLille who is tied for 25th (144/even par), Drew O’Neal is tied for 39th (147/3-over), Drew Greene is tied for 39th (147/3-over), Tyler DeChellis holds a share of 45th (148/4-over) and Adam Lennemark sits in a tie for 73rd (154/over).



Final round action is set to begin Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.