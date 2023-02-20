GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After they play at Tulsa on Tuesday night, the East Carolina men’s basketball team will turn its attention to a nationally-televised matchup with No. 1 Houston scheduled for Saturday night at Minges Coliseum.

Houston (25-2, 13-1 AAC) is back at No. 1 for the third time this season in the new AP men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Cougars are set to play at Tulane on Wednesday before heading to Greenville Saturday for an 8 p.m. matchup that will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Pirates are 13-13 overall and 4-9 in American Athletic Conference play. They’re in the home stretch of their first regular-season slate under head coach Mike Schwartz.

The Pirates have had luck against Houston at home in the past. On Feb. 3, 2021, then-No. 5 Houston fell to ECU in Greenville, 82-73. It was the first-ever win by the Pirates over a top-5-ranked team.