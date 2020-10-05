Bailey goes one-on-one with Houston to preview ECU vs USF

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Pirate head football coach Mike Houston couldn’t wait to get back to work this week to get ready for USF.
The Pirates will travel to face the Bulls in game three on the ECU schedule.
Each week, 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey goes one-on-one with the Pirate coach to recap the game before and preview the game ahead.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” said Houston when asked about ECU’s 49-29 loss to Georgia State. “They are correctable errors and I look for a much better effort this week against USF.”
Click on the frame to watch that entire interview.