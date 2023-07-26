GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina baseball team has received the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award for the eighth-straight year the organization announced Wednesday.



The Pirates, who sported a 3.57 cumulative grade point average in 2022-23, have excelled in the classroom registering a 3.41 or higher GPA for the past six academic cycles – including a program-best 3.64 in 2020-21. The squad posted a team-best 3.69 GPA in the spring of 2021, topping the previous mark of 3.61 in the spring of 2020.



Under Godwin, a two-time Academic All-America selection as a player at ECU, the Pirates have combined to have nearly 400 student-athletes on the East Carolina Director of Athletics Honor Roll (3.0 GPA or higher). In his nine years leading the program, over 150 student-athletes have earned American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team honors – including 35 of 38 members of the 2023 club.



ECU has also earned eight consecutive AAC Team Academic Excellence Awards and has boasted the highest team GPA of all baseball programs in The American since the 2015-16 academic year. Five players have earned CoSIDA Academic All-America honors since 2016 (Travis Watkins/2016 first team, Charlie Yorgen/2016 third team, Jake Agnos/2019 first team, Alec Burleson/2019 third team and 2020 first team and Matt Bridges/2021 third team). In 2020, Burleson became the third player in program history to be named a two-time Academic All-America selection joining Godwin (1999, 2001) and Sam Narron (2001-02).