Beechler earns All-AAC honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior A.J. Beechler was named to The American Men’s Golf All-Conference Team as voted on upon the league’s nine head coaches league officials announced Tuesday. Beechler is the sixth different Pirate to earn all-conference honors in The American and the school’s eighth overall selection in the league.

“A.J. really came on strong in our last three events, posting two top 10 finishes and shooting under par in six of his last nine rounds,” Pirate head coach Andrew Sapp said. “We’re so proud of him as he continues our program’s representation on the all-conference.”

It is the Pinehurst native’s first time to be voted to the all-conference team. He finished seventh at the conference championship tournament with a score of 4-under-par 212, which is lowest score at The American Championship in school history.

He led the Pirates with a 73.10 strokes per round average and recorded a team-best nine rounds under par during the season. Beechler also recorded three of the team’s lowest six rounds, including a 4-under 68 in round three of the Stitch Intercollegiate at MacGregor Downs.