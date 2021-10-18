Beechler places second at Wolfpack Intercollegiate

RALEIGH, N.C. – East Carolina senior A.J. Beechler claimed individual medalist runner-up honors at the 2021 Wolfpack Intercollegiate, hosted by NC State, at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course on the Centennial Campus Saturday and Sunday.

Beechler fired a three-round total of 8-under-par 208 to register his first top 5 finish of the season and third of his career. He shot par or better on 50 of 54 holes played with 13 birdies. His third-round score of 5-under 67 was his lowest round since shooting a 66 as a freshman.

Beechler finished two strokes back of individual medalist Nick Lyerly of UNCG, who posted a final score of 10-under 206.

As a team, ECU posted a 13th place finish with a team score of 13-over-par 877, finishing just three strokes out of the top 10. NC State captured the team title at 17-under-par 847.

Fifth-year senior Stephen Carroll was the only other Pirate to place in the top 30, tying for 29th at 2-over 218. Graduate transfer Nicolas Brown posted an 11-over 225 in his ECU debut. Juniors Chris Sperrazza and Connor Jones shot 13-over 229 and 14-over 230, respectively.

The Pirates will wrap up their fall season at the Grandover Collegiate in Greensboro, Oct. 23-24.