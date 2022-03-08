Tournament: Wake Forest Invitational

Location: Pinehurst, N.C.

Course: Pinehurst No. 2 (par-70, 7,125-yards)

ECU Finish: 8th of 12 teams (302-290-305=897, 57-over par)

Top ECU Individual: AJ Beechler (t3rd/72-72-69=213, 3-over par)

PINEHURST, N.C. – Senior A.J. Beechler posted a career-best finish (t3rd) after carding a 3-over par 213 at the 2022 Wake Forest Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole event was being held at the par-70, 7,125-yard Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course.

After posting consecutive rounds of 72 to open the event Monday, which consisted of seven total birdies, he shot a final round 69 (1-under) with five birdies, four bogeys and nine pars. Beechler led the field in total birdies (12) and par-5 scoring (6-under, 4.00).

The Pirates finished eighth in the event with a tournament score of 897 (302-290-305). No. 21 Clemson won the team event with a two-day total of 858 (18-over par), followed by Duke (874/34-over) and host No. 20 Wake Forest (882/42-over).

“Despite our struggles today in the final round, very pleased with many things in our performance this week,” ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “Obviously very proud of A.J. Beechler finishing tied for 3rd. He played very steady in some very tough conditions on a very tough course

Graduate senior Nick Brown posted a 14-over 224 with rounds of 77, 69 and 78 to finish tied for 24. Brown, finished tied for second among tournament leaders in in birdies (10), while ranking among leaders in par-4 scoring (8-over, 4.22) and par-5 scoring (2-under, 4.67). Fellow graduate student Stephen Carroll finished tied for 44th with rounds of 76-75-79 for 20-over 230.

Rounding out the Pirates roster were freshmen Tyler DeChellis (77-75-79=231) and Carter Busse (77-74-82=232) who finished tied for 47th and 49th.

The Pirates return to action on Sunday, March 13 when they participate in the General Hackler Championship. The two-day, 54-hole event will be held in Myrtle Beach, S.C.