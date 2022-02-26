GREENVILLE, N.C. – Big innings, albeit with mixed results, were featured in both of East Carolina’s contests Saturday on day two of the Pirate Invitational at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

ECU used a nine-run sixth inning to down Gardner-Webb 17-10 in the opener before watching Fairleigh Dickinson parlay a five-run fifth into a 6-5 extra-inning victory in the nightcap.

With the split, East Carolina moved its record to 6-8 and will close out tourney play Sunday with another meeting against the Runnin’ Bulldogs beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Day Two Pirate Invitational Scores

Villanova 8, Gardner-Webb 6

Villanova 3, Fairleigh Dickinson 1

East Carolina 17, Gardner-Webb 10

Fairleigh Dickinson 6, East Carolina 5

Game One: East Carolina 17, Gardner-Webb 10

In the opener, the Pirates used the big sixth to erase a 10-8 deficit and roll to a decisive win. In all, ECU banged out 16 hits, including home runs by Chandley Garner, Sophie Wools and Sydney Yoder.

Garner, who went deep twice – including a two-run shot in the deciding sixth frame – drove in a team-high four runs, while Yoder added three RBI and Jocelyn Alonso contributed three hits and three runs scored.

East Carolina jumped out to a 5-1 lead with a four-run second, taking advantage of two GWU errors and Garner’s first round-tripper of the day – a two-run blast to right. The Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-8) answered in the top half of the third with nine tallies on seven hits, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and an error.

After producing a single run in the third on Yoder’s solo homer, the Pirates added two more in the fifth to close to within two on Wools’ long fly over the left field wall that scored Bailey Ledvina, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

Madisyn Davis earned her first win of the season with a stellar relief effort, allowing only one hit and fanning four in 4.0 innings of work. GWU’s Sydney Gilbert was tagged with the loss after surrendering nine runs, however just three of those were earned as the Runnin’ Bulldogs were charged with four errors – all leading to ECU scores.

Game Two: Fairleigh Dickinson 6, East Carolina 5 (Eight Innings)

In the nightcap, the Pirates jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings. Yoder’s RBI groundout and Jocelyn Alonso’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0 before ECU tacked on three more with a Bailee Wilson sac fly, a Yoder single and a successful double steal that had Taylor Woodring crossing the plate.

The Knights (2-7) strung together six hits and used a flyout to even the contest in the fifth to force extras where Andreya Flores’ two-out single to right plated LoriAnne O’Conner with the go-ahead run in the eighth.

ECU’s Jordan Hatch suffered the loss in relief of Taylor Smith, while FDU’s Julia Swan earned the win after allowing just two hits in five scoreless innings of work.