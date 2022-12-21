GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In less than a week, East Carolina University’s football team will make the trek to Alabama for the Birmingham Bowl against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

This will be Protective Stadium’s second time hosting a bowl game, and ECU’s third time appearing in the Birmingham Bowl. Birmingham locals said that Pirate fans can expect food, fun and football.

Those with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau said they could not wait for Pirate fans to experience all that the town has to offer.

“We’re just so looking forward to having visitors here for the bowl game. It’s a great event in this city and there’s much to see and do before and after the game as well,” said Vice President of Marketing at the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau Dilcy Windham Hilley.

Locals said Birmingham has become a bit of a food town.

“We are known as the dinner table of the South, so whether you’re looking for real soul food, real Alabama soul food or if you rather have James Beard award winners, this is the place to dine,” Hilley said.

University of Alabama at Birmingham Associate Professor Donny Burke has lived in Birmingham since the 90s. He said there are a lot of great food options for ECU fans in the area.

“Birmingham has really become known more and more as a foodie city,” Burke said. “You know one of my favorite places is called Homewood Social.”

Those with Bham Now, a group that covers business news in the area, said there are several locations they encourage visitors to check out, one of those being Vulcan Park.

“Definitely Vulcan Park. Vulcan is the largest cast iron statue in the world, a super cool little park. You don’t have to spend too long there, but it’s fun to go,” said Bham Now Senior Content Producer Nathan Watson.

The locals said it is easy to get by on foot.

“And it’s all pretty walkable, like you could walk from the downtown to uptown super easily,” said Emma Johnston, a content producer at Bham Now and Birmingham resident.

According to Burke, the new stadium enhances the football experience.

“It’s a great place for families, too, if you’re bringing your kids,” Burke said. “You’re going to have fans come out to see this game because they love football, especially college football. We know ECU’s a great team, so we’re excited they’re coming to town. So, I’m sure you’ll have some UAB, some Alabama and Auburn fans rooting for ECU.”

For those who did not snag a ticket, those with ECU Athletics said tickets were still available.

In a statement on the Birmingham Bowl to WNCT, the ECU Pirate Club stated:

“We are excited to be playing in a bowl game for the second consecutive year. There will be plenty of festivities for Pirate Fans making the trip for the bowl game. The Pirates will be taking over Uptown Birmingham starting on December 26th with the Official ECU Pep Rally beginning at 5:30 pm CT at the Bud Light Fan Fest immediately followed by a Rooftop Social held at Southern Kitchen + Bar. On game day, we hope to see everyone at the ECU Athletics Official Tailgate at 1:30 pm CT located next to Protective Stadium.

“More than 1000 tickets have been sold through our allotment not counting others that have been sold via other sources. Tickets are still available, contact the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at 252-737-4500 to purchase. We look forward to welcoming all Pirate Fans traveling to Birmingham.”

A list of restaurants and places to go recommended by locals are listed below.

Places to Eat:

Places to Visit:

For a link to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, click here.

For more information on Bham Now, click here.