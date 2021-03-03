Boston College junior announces he’s transferring to ECU

BOSTON (WNCT) — There’s a new Pirate on the way for the East Carolina men’s basketball team.

On his Twitter account Wednesday, Boston College jnior Wynston Tabbs announced he was transferring to ECU. He was the Eagles’ second leading scorer this past season, averaging 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He shot 40.8% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range in 12 games this past season.

I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my college career and education at East Carolina University 🏴‍☠️💜 #GoPirates #🔟in pic.twitter.com/NGErPL1prd — wynst (@sb_wynston) March 4, 2021

He was suspended earlier this season for a violation of COVID-19 protocols. The Eagles missed several games due to COVID-19 outbreaks within the program.

Tabbs averaged in double figures the final nine games of the 2020-21 season, scoring a season-high 24 in an 85-80 overtime loss to Minnesota on Dec. 8.

SI.com reports Tabbs came into the season after a knee injury that kept him out of action for a year and a half. He saw his playing time shrink after beginning the season as a starter.