Boyette named ECU outside receivers coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Re’quan Boyette has been named outside receivers coach at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston on Thursday.

His appointment to the Pirates’ staff extends a 10-year collegiate coaching career, which includes a recent nine-season full-time assignment at Atlantic Coast Conference member Duke where he helped lead the Blue Devils to five bowl appearances and a league division crown.



A former two-time Duke captain, Boyette joined his alma mater’s staff prior to the 2012 season as a graduate assistant before being appointed running backs coach in February of 2013. He served in that role for eight seasons before earning a promotion to co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach by then-head coach David Cutcliffe in 2021.



The Blue Devils advanced to the Dr. Pepper ACC Championship Game and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in 2013 and the Hyundai Sun Bowl in 2014 before capturing postseason titles in the Pinstripe Bowl (2015), the Quick Lane Bowl (2017) and Walk-On’s Independence Bowl (2018).



“Re’quan’s history developing student-athletes and leading young men is unparalleled,” Houston said. “His professionalism, ability to communicate, encourage and motivate is well-documented by all the players he’s impacted. His roots run deep in eastern North Carolina and the relationships he’s cultivated are a testament to his recruiting success. We’re excited he’s back home and part of the Pirate family.”



Under Boyette’s guidance, Duke featured a pair of 700-yard receivers during the 2021 season in Jake Bobo and Jalon Calhoun, and six pass-catchers who averaged more than 10 yards per reception.



He coached a dynamic running back duo in Mataeo Durant and Deon Jackson in 2020, a twosome who become the fourth pair of running backs to eclipse the 600-yard mark on the ground during the same season after accumulating 817 and 682 yards, respectively. Durant led the team with four 100-plus yard rushing games, including a career-best 163 in a victory at Syracuse, while Jackson rushed for 100-plus yards on two different occasions throughout the year.



Jackson, under four years of mentorship from Boyette, wrapped up his career having rushed 526 times for 2,267 yards with 18 touchdowns, caught 61 passes for 534 yards and four touchdowns, and returned 28 kickoffs for 611 yards. In 1,842 career snaps, he accumulated 132 career points and rushed for 50-plus yards in 21 career games while earning All-AAC accolades.



Among Boyette’s other notable highlights was Duke’s rushing attack in 2015 when the Blue Devils ranked fifth in the ACC in ground yards per game (192.9), the team’s highest average since 1977. Duke joined Clemson and North Carolina as the only squads in the league to rank among the conference’s top five in rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and scoring offense. Under his direction, the Blue Devils utilized a three-back rotation, including Shaquille Powell (542 yards & three touchdowns), Jela Duncan (460 yards & four touchdowns) and Shaun Wilson (424 yards & three touchdowns).



To cap the 2015 campaign, both Duncan and Wilson earned spots on the ESPN All-Bowl Team following their performances in Duke’s 44-41 overtime victory over Indiana in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Duncan rushed for 109 yards on 13 attempts while Wilson electrified the crowd with an 85-yard touchdown run from scrimmage as well as a 98-yard kickoff return for a score.



Boyette’s first unit in 2013 played a pivotal role in helping Duke rank among ACC leaders in scoring (5th/32.8 ppg), total offense (4th/426.1 ypg), rushing offense (5th/178.0 ypg) and passing offense (6th/248.1 ypg). On its way to the ACC Coastal Division championship, the Blue Devils established a school record for total points (459) while becoming the first team in school history to post 25-plus rushing touchdowns and 25-plus passing touchdowns in the same season.



As a graduate assistant coach in 2012, he was a part of a Blue Devil offensive staff that guided the Blue Devils to a then-school single-season record 410 points as it reached a bowl game for the first time since 1994.



In all, Boyette developed and coached three players who went on to NFL careers – Juwan Thompson (Denver), Shaun Wilson (Tampa Bay) and Deon Jackson (Indianapolis). Additionally, he was part of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) 30 Under 30 inaugural selection for the Coaches’ Leadership Institute in 2015 and currently serves on the organization’s Technical Manual Committee.



An Eastern North Carolina native from Wilson, Boyette lettered five seasons (2005-09) as a running back at Duke and served as team captain in both 2008 and 2009. Rushing 314 times for 1,202 yards and five touchdowns in his career, he became the 37th player in school history to reach the 1,000-yard mark on the ground. Boyette twice led the Blue Devils in rushing, in 2006 and 2007, and in addition, caught 47 career passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns.



Boyette was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team and represented Duke at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La., on January 2, 2009 and was a two-time AAC Academic Honor Roll selection.



Martinez Re’quan (RAY-kwan) Boyette, who graduated from Duke in 2009 with a degree in sociology, is married to the former Khristen Dial of Johnson City, Tenn., and they have two children – daughter Makenna and son Mathias.