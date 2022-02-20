Bryant scores on wild pitch in 9th, holds on to sweep ECU baseball, 4-3

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Matt Smith scored the game-winning run for Bryant on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth giving the Bulldogs a 4-3 series sweep over No. 12 East Carolina Sunday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.

With the score tied at three-all going to the ninth, Alex Lane laced an opening frame double to left-center and was immediately lifted for Smith as the pinch runner. After Nick Logusch was lifted on the mound for Skylar Brooks, the right-hander struck out Tommy Ditullio for the first out.

Merritt Beeker, who made his second appearance of the weekend for the Pirates, replaced Brooks, getting Matt Woods to ground out where Smith took off for third. A couple pitches later, Smith would dart home on a Beeker wild pitch for the would-be game-winning run.

Liam Levangie (1-0) earned the win in relief working 2.1 scoreless frames allowing one hit, two walks and striking out four. Starter Logan Frasier gave up one run (earned) on five hits with two free passes and two punch outs in four innings. Brett Wichrowski was touched for a pair of runs (both earned) on three hits with two walks and a pair of strikeouts in 2.2 relief frames.

Logusch (0-1) took the loss allowing one run (earned) on one hit in his inning of relief work. Starter Jake Hunter, who was the first true freshman to start an opening weekend game since Trey Benton in 2017, was steady in his debut giving up one run (earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks in four full frames. The Pirates used seven arms in relief getting work from Ben Terwilliger (0.2 IP, 2 Rs), Ryder Giles (0.1 IP, 1 H), Josh Grosz (1.0 IP, 1 K), Carter Spivey (1.0 IP, 3 Ks), Logusch, Brooks (0.1 IP, 1 K) and Beeker (0.2 IP).

Bryant took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third thanks to Logan Allen’s bloop single to left field. With two outs, Ditullio reached on an infield single to short and moved to second on Wood’s bunt single to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Allen slapped a single over Giles’ head in shallow left scoring Dittullo.

ECU answered in the home half of the third tying the game at one-all. Lane Hoover and Zach Agnos laced consecutive singles through the left side to start the frame and Bryson Worrell loaded the bases when he was hit by a Frasier pitch. Josh Moylan plated Hoover accounting for his first RBI of the season with a bases-loaded walk.

Damaury Rodriguez and Derek Smith each had RBI singles in the fifth giving the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead. But the Pirates responded in the seventh tying the game at three-all on Worrell’s infield single that scored Hoover and Carter Cunningham’s bases-loaded walk that pushed across Agnos.

ECU returns to the diamond on Tuesday, Feb. 22 when it travels to Campbell. First pitch is stated for 5 p.m. (EST).