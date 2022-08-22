GREENVILLE, N.C. – Fourth-year head coach CC Buford announced the additions of Marta Perez and Danielle Modder to the 2022-23 women’s golf roster on Monday afternoon.

“The energy Marta and Dani bring will fit right in with our culture,” Buford said. “Each of them has come on campus with eagerness and determination and I anticipate they will make an immediate impact on the lineup.”

The pair will join returners Oda Sofie Kilsti, Macie Burcham, Caroline Hermes, Andrea Miralles Llopis and Grayson Warren who led the Pirates to a fourth consecutive Pirate Collegiate Classic title in the fall and a strong spring where the Pirates finished in the top five in three tournaments as a team.

The Pirates begin their fall season when they tee off on Monday, Sept. 12 in the Cougar Classic at Yeamans Hall Club in Charleston, S.C.

Marta Perez, Madrid, Spain (Minnesota)

At Minnesota (2021-22): Did not compete for the Gophers during her freshman campaign. High School: Was part of a high-performance program that combines her school studies with golf, spending the majority of the week training with her teammates that have become a second family … Competed as a member of Team Madrid at the Spanish Championships where she placed first … Secured titles at both the Madrid U16 and U18 Championships … At the WAGR Capa Siero and WAGR Ladies Golf Tech Tour, Pérez also took top honors. Personal: Parents are Felix Perez and Carmen Perela … Hobbies include cooking, dancing and hanging out with friends … Skied, played tennis, badminton and danced ballet and flamenco.

Coach Buford’s Comments: “Marta had a solid summer in the events she played and while she redshirted last year, I am confident she will be ready to compete right away.”

Danielle Modder, Aschaffenburg, Germany (SGD Darmstadt)

High School: Graduated from SGD Darmstadt … Represented Germany as a part of the team that captured the German International Ladies Amateur Championship in 2019 … Carded a final score of 77-76-78 (231) to help lead the Netherlands to a team win in the U21 Dutch National Championship in 2021.

Personal: Born in Groningen, Netherlands … Daughter of Joroen Modder and Ellen Stiksma … Her father, Joroen, played soccer at the highest amateur level for the Netherlands … Has a brother, Marnick … Career ambition is to play in the LPGA … Enjoys skiing and hiking in her free time … Intended major is communication.

Coach Buford’s comments: “Dani has so much maturity under her belt and I’ve already enjoyed the couple moments I’ve had coaching her. She’s performed in elite events on an international scale and look forward to seeing what she will accomplish wearing purple and gold.”