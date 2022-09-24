LOS ANGELES (WNCT) — He’ll have to hit a lot more to catch up with his teammate. But it’s a good start for former East Carolina University star Alec Burleson.

While St. Louis Cardinals future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols was hitting his 699th and 700th career home runs Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Burleson hit his first career Major League Baseball homer. He connected on a solo shot with the Cardinals already leading 10-0 in the eighth inning. It was a solo shot that came off infielder Hanser Alberto, who was doing cleanup duty on the mound after Pujols’ two blasts, including a three-run homer that was his 700th for his career.

Congrats @alecburleson9 on his first home run in the majors! https://t.co/tCKnVfMcbc — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) September 24, 2022

Still, a home run in the majors is a homer. It accounted for the last runs as the Cardinals beat the Dodgers, 11-0.

Burleson, 23, is batting 5-for-27 in 10 games (.185 average) since being called up from Triple-A on Sept 8 as the team’s right fielder. The homer was also his first RBI and second run of the season.