RALEIGH, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Carter Busse shot a 2-over par 148 to lead East Carolina following team rounds of 296, 298 and 298 for a 54-hole score of 892 (28-over/w8 over par). The two-day, 54-hole event was being played at the pare-72, 7,287-yard Lonnie Poole Golf Course at NC State University.

“It was a tough week on the greens for us this weekend,” ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “Back to the drawing board as we will face similar hilly terrain and undulating greens in two weeks in the Grandover Collegiate.”

Busse, posted rounds of 74-72-72 and finished tied for 20th with a score of 218 (2-over). He tallied 33 pars to go along with nine birdies six bogeys and one double-bogey. Freshman Lucas Augustsson placed tied for 33rd after rounds of 70-77-75 for a score of 222 (3-over).

Rounding out the Pirates roster were graduate students Nicholas Brown (225/t50) after posting rounds of 75-76-74 and Stuart Fuller (233/t75) following rounds of 80-76-77and freshman Philip Bondestad, who claimed a share of 75th (76-75-82=233).

Playing as an individual was graduate student Connor Jones who finished tied for 78th after rounds of 75-78-81 for a score of 234 (18-over par).

The Pirates return to action on Saturday, Oct. 28 when they participate in the Grandover Collegiate which will be played in Greensboro, N.C.