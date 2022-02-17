Busy weekend: ECU to host multiple sporting events on campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s going to be an exciting weekend for ECU athletics with six teams competing. Three sports will be playing at home, with lacrosse and softball hosting their home openers.

East Carolina baseball, ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball, will open its season against Bryant, starting at 4 p.m. on Friday. The Pirates and Bryant have met before with their most interesting meeting coming in the Charlottesville Regional in 2016. ECU won that game, 9-1

This will be a three-game series. Saturday’s game is at 2 p.m., and Sunday’s at 1 p.m. If you can’t make it to the games, you can tune into ESPN+.

WNCT’s 9OYS Sports Talk Podcast spoke to ECU baseball Sports Information Director Malcolm Gray on Wednesday about baseball returning and a preview of the upcoming season.

Ace pitcher Carson Whisenhunt will not be participating in this weekend’s series due to a “violation of team rules,” according to Stephen Igoe of 247 Sports.

(ECU Sports Information photo)

ECU softball will be hosting its annual Pirate Clash tournament, starting Friday. It will feature Wagner, Colgate and Rutgers this year.

The Pirates will face Colgate for its home opener on Friday at 3 p.m. It will be head coach Shane Winkler’s first regular-season game at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. It will be followed by a game against Rutgers at 5:30 p.m. ECU will face Wagner at 3 pm Saturday followed by Colgate right after, and one game Sunday against Wagner at 12:30 p.m.

(ECU Sports Information photo)

ECU lacrosse is hosting Winthrop for its home opener at 5 p.m. Friday. The Pirates will host Presbyterian on Sunday at 2 p.m., also at Johnson Stadium.

The Pirates opened their season with a win over Radford on February 12. Both of these games will be streamed on ESPN+. You can learn more about the team and pick up a thing or two about the sport by clicking here.

Taniyah Thompson (ECU Sports Information photo)

Both basketball teams will be on the road this weekend.

Women’s basketball will take on Cincinnati on Saturday on ESPN+ for an away game before returning to Greenville for two straight home games, taking on Tulsa on February 24 and USF three days later. Memphis will be the Pirtes’ last regular-season game on March 2.

Men’s basketball is in Florida and will face USF on Thursday, before heading to Orlando three days after to play UCF. After that, the Pirates will return for two home games: USF on February 23 and Tulsa on February 26.

The Pirates’ last regular-season game will be March 5 against Wichita State.

Women’s swimming and diving began their AAC championships on Wednesday in Dallas. That competition runs through Saturday. You can keep up with their results here.

For more information on ECU sports, head to ECUPirates.com.