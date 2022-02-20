Buzzer beater lifts UCF past ECU, 69-66

ORLANDO, Fla. – Darin Green Jr. knocked down a three-point field goal from the corner as time expired Sunday to lift UCF to a 69-66 American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina inside Addition Financial Arena.

The Knights (16-9, 8-7 AAC) won their fourth-straight home game while the Pirates (13-13, 4-10 AAC) came up just short in their attempt to win three-straight league road games for the first time since 2015-16.

Tristen Newton paced four ECU players in double figures offensively with 19 points as Tremont Robinson-White, Brandon Suggs and Vance Jackson chipped in with 14, 13 and 10 respectively. Ludgy Debaut also pulled down a team-best nine rebounds. Green Jr. tied for game-high honors with 19 points with teammates Darius Perry and Tyem Freeman adding 12 and 11.

The teams were virtually equal in the shooting department as East Carolina knocked down 23 of 55 attempts (41.8 percent) as compared to UCF’s 41.2-percent performance (21 of 51). The Knights finished with 10 three-point field goals and enjoyed a 16-7 advantage in assists. Both squads pulled down 33 rebounds and combined for just 18 turnovers.

UCF scored the first six points of the contest, but the Pirates quickly responded and took a 13-12 lead at the 12:30 mark courtesy of a Newton jumper outside the paint. Neither side enjoyed much of an upper hand for most of the opening 20 minutes as the score settled at 30-30 with 1:26 to play following a Robinson-White jump shot. Green Jr. drained a pair of free throws to mark the final points of the period, sending the Knights into the intermission with a 32-30 advantage.

Robinson-White scored a game-high nine points in the first half while Green Jr. poured in eight of his own. UCF held a slight 19-17 edge on the glass and hit 11 of 28 from the field (39.3 percent). ECU was just 2 for 12 from beyond the three-point line but finished the stanza shooting 37 percent (10 of 27) from the floor.

The second half was nip and tuck throughout, but the Pirates looked to establish some breathing room when Jackson and Robinson-White drained consecutive threes to give East Carolina a 55-51 lead with 7:43 remaining in regulation. The Knights fought back to knot the score at 60 at the 2:58 mark when Perry dropped in a layup. He would then put UCF ahead 66-64 with under 30 seconds to go before the Pirates forged a tie with a bucket off a bizarre play that saw the ball hit a Knight player and drop into the hoop.

UCF would eventually retain possession under its own basket with 2.3 seconds on the clock. Darius Johnson proceeded to find Green Jr. in the corner right in front of the Knights’ bench and his three-point attempt was true at the horn.

Up Next: East Carolina begins its final homestand of the season Wednesday with an American Athletic Conference rematch versus South Florida. The Pirates and Bulls will tip off at 7 p.m. inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.