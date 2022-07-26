GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd, an incoming East Carolina University freshman baseball player, is set to undergo a third surgery Wednesday to address injuries he sustained in a Beaufort County boating accident over the weekend.

Byrd, a Laurinburg native and Scotland County High School graduate, was airlifted from Bath to Greenville on Saturday after sustaining serious leg injuries in the accident.

Byrd has undergone two surgeries since then. The first happened as soon as he arrived in Greenville, and the second happened a day later. Byrd’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, shared in a Facebook post that doctors cleaned both legs and reattached muscles in his left leg during the second surgery. She said that leg is expected to “heal well with time.” Mitzi noted that Parker is facing an extensive recovery, but doctors were encouraged about the outcome given Byrd’s youth and good health.

Parker was scheduled to undergo the third surgery Tuesday, this one to address the injuries to his right leg, but his low hemoglobin numbers prompted doctors to reschedule the surgery to Wednesday afternoon.

“Thank you all for the outpouring of love,” Mitzi Byrd said in her most recent Facebook update. “The support, thoughts and most importantly prayers are appreciated more than you know. God gives us little glimpses and big reminders that he is with us each step of the way.”

Byrd has strong connections to Greenville. Both of his parents attended ECU, and Parker — a standout player on his travel team, the South Charlotte Panthers, in addition to Scotland High — committed to ECU before officially starting his high school career.