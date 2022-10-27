GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — BYU will be without its leading rusher and top receiver when the Cougars clash with ECU on Friday in Provo, Utah.

BYU receiver Kody Epps and running back Chris Brooks were injured during the Cougars’ 41-14 loss to Liberty last week. Epps leads the Cougars with 39 receptions for 459 yards and six touchdowns, while Brooks leads the running back corps with 463 yards and five touchdowns on 76 carries.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said after Tuesday’s practice that neither player will be available Friday.