Cardinals blow out Pirates in game one of NCAA Super Regional

ECU’s Alec Burleson has accepted an invitation from USA Baseball to the Collegiate National Team (CNT) Training Camp the organization announced today. The standout sophomore is the fourth Pirate in program history to receive an invitation following Pat Watkins (1992), Jake Agnos (2018) and Bryant Packard (2018). Both Agnos and Packard made the 2018 CNT squad and were joined by ECU skipper Cliff Godwin, who served as the third base and hitting coach, helping the Red, White & Blue to a 12-3 record that included series wins over Chinese Taipei, Japan and Cuba.

Regarded as one of the top two-way players in the country after being named a finalist for the 2019 John Olerud National Player-of-the-Year Award along with earning inclusion to five All-America teams as the utility player, Burleson led the Pirates outright in eight offensive categories including batting average (.370), doubles (23), hits (91), RBI (61) and multi-hit games (23), while sharing the team lead in multi-RBI contests (16) and fielding percentage (1.000). He slugged at a .573 clip to stand second on the club and belted nine homers to rank third.