Carroll leads ECU at Old Town Club Collegiate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Senior Stephen Carroll fired a career-tournament low of 208 to finish 2-under-par at the third annual Old Town Club Collegiate Classic being held at the par-70, 6,966-yard Old Town Club.

Carroll, who finished tied for 26th, pared seven holes and sank six birdies to card a 1-under 69 in his final round. He posted a 2-under 68 in the second round Monday after opening play with a 70 in round one. In all, the Concord native finished with 34 pars and 10 birdies.

Fellow senior A.J. Beechler recorded the Pirates’ second-lowest score of the tournament at 4-over 214 (73-70-71). Beechler also pared 34 holes and shot 1-under on the final 36 holes after carding a 2-over in round one to tie for 54th.

Jake Calamaro finished tied for 62nd at 7-over 217 (76-69-72), shooting par in the final two rounds. Chris Sperrazza finished at 14-over (75-74-75=224) and Attie Giles finished at 15-over (76-72-77=225).

As a team, ECU recorded a 54-hole tally of 21-over 861 (295-279-287) to finish 15th.

“It was a tough tournament for us,” Pirate head coach Kevin Williams said. “We continue to make a lot of mental mistakes. Stephen’s play was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal performance.”

Wake Forest captured the team championship for the second-straight year, finishing at 35-under 805 for the two-day event, defeating second-place Southern Miss (21-over 819) by 14 strokes. Virginia Tech’s 19-under 821 was good enough for third place, with Duke and SMU rounding out the top five.

The Deacons’ Alex Fitzpatrick and Michael Brennan tied for individual medalist honors, with each player shooting 12-under 198.

ECU will be back in action Oct. 16-17 at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate held at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course on the Centennial Campus at NC State.