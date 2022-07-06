GREENVILLE, N.C. – Kathryn Carson and Ludgy Debaut have been named the 2021-22 American Athletic Conference Women’s Golf and Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes of the Year according to an announcement by the league Wednesday morning.



Carson is the fourth ECU women’s golfer to receive the honor while Debaut is the first from the men’s basketball program. Both student-athletes earned undergraduate degrees from East Carolina University in May of 2021.



As chosen by the conference’s faculty athletics representatives, each sport winner will receive a $2,000 scholarship. One male and one female from the group will garner an additional $2,000 as the AAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.



Carson was selected to the 2022 American Athletic All-Conference Team, marking the third time in her career she has been recognized by the league. She was also named to the 2019 All-AAC Team and tabbed the 2018 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year.



Carson posted a 74.52 seasonal stroke average in 33 rounds and tallied four Top 10 finishes in 11 overall events during the 2021-22 campaign. The Mooresville, N.C. native also recorded a pair of Top 5 standings with a third-place result at the Pirate Collegiate Classic (Sept. 20-21) and second-place tie at the Chattanooga Classic (March 27-29). She was named AAC Golfer-of-the-Week for her play in the latter after carding a season-best four-under 212, which included a 67 on the second day of action – her low round of the year.



In her last collegiate tournament, Carson led ECU with a three-round total of 224 to share a seventh-place finish at the AAC Championships in Pinehurst on April 17-19.



Carson has earned selection to the American Conference All-Academic Team four times (2018-21) and was tabbed a Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Division I Scholar All-American in 2018.



Carson competed in 140 rounds during her East Carolina career and stood among the Top 10 on eight occasions while carrying a 74.85 stroke average, which currently ranks fourth all-time in program history.



Debaut, who will use his final year of eligibility to compete for the Pirates during the upcoming season, started 18 games in 2021-22 and averaged a team second-best 4.2 rebounds per game. He also paced the squad with 24 blocked shots and fired at a .431 clip from the floor. Debaut posted double-digit rebounds in three games, including 11 in contests against SMU and Gardner-Webb. Over the final seven games of the campaign, he averaged 7.3 rebounds and helped ECU to wins over South Florida (twice) and Tulsa.



In the classroom, Debaut was selected to the 2020-21 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.

2021-22 AAC Sport Scholar-Athletes of the Year

Baseball – Griffin Merritt, Cincinnati

Football – Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Men’s Basketball – Ludgy Debaut, East Carolina

Men’s Cross Country – Scott Beattie, Tulsa

Men’s Golf – Luke Gifford, South Florida

Men’s Indoor Track & Field – Michael Bryan, Wichita State

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field – Henry Visser, Tulsa

Men’s Swimming & Diving – Parker Hardigree, SMU

Men’s Tennis – Kody Pearson, Tulsa



Softball – Gracie Morton, Memphis

Women’s Basketball – Elena Tsineke, South Florida

Women’s Cross Country – Caroline Miller, Tulsa

Women’s Golf – Kathryn Carson, East Carolina

Women’s Indoor Track & Field – Katharine Pesendorfer, Tulsa

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field – Jane Sensibaugh, Cincinnati

Women’s Lacrosse – Kylie Nause, Cincinnati

Women’s Rowing – Hallie Wilson, SMU

Women’s Soccer – Elizabeth Moberg, Memphis

Women’s Swimming & Diving – Iza Pelka, Tulane

Women’s Tennis – Marie Mattel, UCF

Women’s Volleyball – McKenna Melville, UCF

Women’s At Large – Crystal Singh, Bowling, Tulane