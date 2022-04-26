IRVING, Texas – East Carolina senior Kathryn Carson has been named to the 2022 American Athletic All-Conference Team according to an announcement by the league Tuesday afternoon. With her selection, the Pirates have had at least one representative on the annual squad since joining The American in the fall of 2014 (none in 2020 due to COVID-19).

The honor also marks the second for Carson, who earned All-AAC accolades in 2019 after being selected as the league’s freshman of the year in 2018.

Carson posted a 74.52 seasonal stroke average in 33 rounds and tallied four Top 10 finishes in 11 overall events during the 2021-22 campaign. The Mooresville, N.C. native also recorded a pair of Top 5 standings with a third-place result at the Pirate Collegiate Classic (Sept. 20-21) and second-place tie at the Chattanooga Classic (March 27-29). She was named AAC Golfer-of-the-Week for her play in the latter after carding a season-best four-under 212, which included a 67 on the second day of action – her low-round of the year.

In her last collegiate tournament, Carson led ECU with a three-round total of 224 to share a seventh-place finish at the AAC Championships in Pinehurst on April 17-19.

Carson competed in 140 rounds during her East Carolina career and stood among the Top 10 on eight occasions while carrying a 74.85 stroke average, which currently ranks fourth all-time in program history.