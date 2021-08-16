Cato named ECU assistant golf coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Mike Cato has been named assistant men’s golf coach at East Carolina University, head coach Kevin Williams announced on Monday.

“We are very excited to add someone the caliber of PGA Professional, Mike Cato to our staff,” Williams said. “He has an excellent background in Junior golf, is a really good player, teacher and has a tremendous feel for how the game is played.

“I have known Mike a long time and I’m excited about the impact he will have on our program.”

Cato served as the golf operations manager and head pro at Bradford Creek Golf Course in Greenville for 18 years (2000-18). He joined the staff at Bradford Creek as the assistant golf pro in 1999 and was promoted to head pro the following year and then added operations manager to his duties in 2003. He implemented the first junior golf program at course and has instructed more than 1,000 players, including 29 whom played collegiate golf.

As president of the Eastern North Carolina Junior Golf Association for 17 years (2000-17), Cato helped organize more than 25 clubs across the region. In 2008, Cato was awarded the Junior Golf Leadership Award by the Carolinas PGA. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Carolinas PGA REACH Foundation.

A four-year letterman at UNCW, Cato helped the Seahawks to a pair of Colonial Athletic Association runner-up finishes. He finished 10th at the 1996 CAA Championships and fifth the following season. After graduating in 1997, Cato spent nearly two years as the assistant golf pro at The Witch Golf Links in Myrtle Beach.

A native of Kinston, Cato and his wife Anne are the proud parents of sons Brennon and Landon.