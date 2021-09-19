Champion, Bachir win doubles title at Elon

ELON, N.C. – A dominant weekend on the doubles courts highlighted the performance of the East Carolina women’s tennis team at the Elon Invitational.

“The team took some big strides this weekend, but they are not satisfied and so neither am I,” said head coach Kirstin Burgess. “We have a month to prepare for Regionals so we are going to keep improving the little and hopefully we can take a few more steps forward.”

It was the second weekend of the East Carolina doubles pairings playing together and signs of chemistry growing began to show. Anne Lou Champion and Ines Bachir led the way for the Pirates.

Ines Bachir, right (ECU Sports Information photo)

The freshmen duo opened the weekend by beating UNC Greensboro’s McCollough Perry and Olivia Gallagher 8-4. The pair followed it up by topping Navy’s Corinne Farid and Stella Ribaudo 8-2 to reach the final of the Powell draw. Bachir and Champion, playing in their first final as Pirates, collected their first collegiate titles by beating Kennesaw State’s Ji Youn Lee and Sophia Unger 8-3.

Although they did not finish with a title, Alisha Hussain and Martina Muzzolon also had a good weekend as a pairing. The duo fell to Navy’s Samantha Johns and Emily Tannenbaum in their opening match, but bounced back to win a pair of matches and finish the weekend 2-1 as a tandem.

On the singles side, there was also signs of progress for the Pirates. Bachir, Hussain and Champion all started the weekend 2-0 on the singles courts to reach their respective finals. Unfortunately for East Carolina, none of the three was able to come out on top in those finals, with all three finishing the weekend 2-1.

Along with the three reaching finals, Muzzolon and Alisa Diercksen each won a singles match over the weekend. It was the first singles win of the fall for Diercksen, giving all five Pirates at least one win this season.

The Pirates will have a month off before returning to match play. East Carolina will head to the ITA Carolina Regional Championships starting on Oct. 21, with matches taking place at Wake Forest.

Singles Results

Gold Draw Opening Round

Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Lucie Petruzelova (Charlotte) 6-3, 6-3

Gold Draw Semifinal

Lize Alet Morkel (UNC Asheville) def. Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) 6-4, 6-1

Powell Draw Opening Round

Ines Bachir (East Carolina) def. Stella Ribaudo (Navy) 6-2, 6-4

Powell Draw Semifinal

Ines Bachir (East Carolina) def. Kennedy Hill (NC Central) 6-2, 6-4

Powell Draw Final

Katherine Muzik (Kennesaw State) def. Ines Bachir (East Carolina) 6-2, 6-4

Acorn Draw Opening Round

Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) def. Juliana Craft (UNC Greensboro) 7-5, 6-4

Acorn Draw Semifinal

Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) def. Isabelle Exsted (NC Central) 7-5, 6-0

Acorn Draw Final

Julie Ball (Elon) def. Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) 6-4, 6-3

Oak Draw Opening Round

Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) def. Eugenia Camacho Fernandez (UNC Greensboro) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Oak Draw Semifinal

Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) def. Alison O’Dea (Elon) 6-3, 0-6, 6-3

Oak Draw Final

Maddie Brown (Charlotte) def. Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 6-1, 6-4

Phoenix Draw Opening Round

Sophia Unger (Kennesaw State) def. Alisha Diercksen (East Carolina) 6-2, 6-3

Phoenix Draw Consolation

Corinne Farid (Navy) def. Alisha Diercksen (East Carolina) 6-0, 6-2

Alisha Diercksen (East Carolina) def. Anaiah Jones (NC Central) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles Results

Maroon Draw Opening Round

Samantha Johns/Emily Tannenbaum (Navy) def. Alisha Hussain/Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) 8-5

Maroon Draw Consolation

Alisha Hussain/Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Rosie Dickson/Ami Grace Dougah (UNC Asheville) by walkover

Alisha Hussain/Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Erika Barquero/Ariana Chan (UNC Greensboro) 8-5

Powell Draw Opening Round

Ines Bachir/Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) def. McCollough Perry/Olivia Gallagher (UNC Greensboro) 8-4

Powell Draw Semifinal

Ines Bachir/Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) def. Corinne Farid/Stella Ribaudo (Navy) 8-2

Powell Draw Final

Ines Bachir/Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) def. Ji Youn Lee/Sophia Unger (Kennesaw State) 8-3