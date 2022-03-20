CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sam Cochrane’s solo home run in the second inning proved to be the game-winning run as College of Charleston evened the weekend series with East Carolina taking game two 4-3 Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point Ballpark.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 11-8 on the season while the Pirates dropped to 10-9.

Trailing 4-2 going to the top of the ninth, ECU pushed across one run to pull within one, 4-3 before William Privette notched his third save of the season thwarting a potential tied game scenario. Cam Clonch, who registered a game-high three hits, singled up the middle with one out. After CJ Boyd flew out to right-center for the second out, Jacob Starling laced a pinch-hit single through the left side. Ryley Johnson loaded the bases with a bunt single and Clonch would score when Bryson Worrell reached on a Cougar error. Privette got the final out when Lane Hoover flew out to right field ending the ball game.

Daniel Brooks (1-2) earned the win allowing two runs (both earned) on two hits with a pair of walks and five strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Privette closed out the contest surrendering one run (unearned) on three hits with two punchouts in 2.2. innings. Trey Pooser bridged the gap giving up three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Josh Grosz (2-2) suffered the loss after giving up four runs (all earned) on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 4.1 frames. Garrett Saylor tossed 3.2 scoreless frames in relief giving up a run and striking out three.

College of Charleston wasted little time in getting on the board putting up a three-spot in the first frame for an early 3-0 lead. With two away, Trotter Harlan drew a walk and took third on JT Marr’s single to right field, which was followed by a three-run home run by Preston Hall to right field.

Clonch’s third home run of the season, a two-run shot, put the Pirates on the board in the fourth making it a 4-2 ball game. Zach Agnos walked with two outs and came around to score on his shot to right-center.

From that moment on, it was all pitching as neither team would score until the Pirates added their run in the ninth frame.

ECU tallied eight hits in the contest getting three from Clonch, who also had four hits in the series opener. Agnos, Johnson, Alec Makarewicz, Starling and Justin Wilcoxen each added one.

ECU returns to the diamond Sunday, March 20 when it continues the three-game series at College of Charleston. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on FloSports (subscription).