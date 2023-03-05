CHARLESTON, S.C. – Despite taking the doubles point, East Carolina dropped four of six singles bouts as Charleston Southern picked up a 4-3 victory over the Pirates Sunday afternoon at the Gary Clark Banks Sr. Tennis Center.
ECU tandem Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain continued their solid 2023 dual campaign with a 6-4 win at the No. 1 spot while Martina Muzzolon and Isabella Rivera Ortiz picked up a 6-2 victory to give the Pirates an early lead in the match.
Ines Bachir and Joan Madi were the two East Carolina singles winners on the day. Bachir downed Amila Jusufbegovic 7-5, 6-1 while Madi took care of Tiffany Pyritz in straight sets.
Up Next: ECU heads to Orlando for a pair of neutral site showdowns with Western Carolina (March 7) and UNCW (March 8).
Charleston Southern 4, East Carolina 3
Singles Play
No. 1 – Luiza Fullana (CSU) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) – 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 – Ines Bachir (ECU) def. Amila Jusufbegovic (CSU) – 7-5, 6-1
No. 3 – Noa Boyd (CSU) def. Martina Muzzolon (ECU) – 6-3, 6-4
No. 4 – Marina Skegro (CSU) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) – 6-2, 6-1
No. 5 – Joan Madi (ECU) def. Tiffany Pyritz (CSU) – 6-1, 6-2
No. 6 – Kassandra Di Staulo (CSU) def. Anne Lou Champion (ECU) – 6-4, 6-1
Doubles Play
No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. Cauthen/Pyritz (CSU) – 6-4
No. 2 – Muzzolon/Ortiz (ECU) def. Fullana/Singh (CSU) – 6-2
No. 3 – Boyd/Jusufbegovic (CSU) def. Becker/Champion (ECU) – 6-4
Team Records: Charleston Southern (5-5), East Carolina (5-6)
(ECU Sports Information photo)
