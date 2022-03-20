CHARLESTON, S.C. – Luke Wood and Sam Cochrane each tallied three hits, while Wood drove in four runs helping the College of Charleston to a 10-3 series win over East Carolina Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point Ballpark. With the win the Cougars improved to 12-8 and the Pirates dropped to 10-10.

Cannon Campbell (3-0) earned the win allowing three runs (all earned) on six hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts in six innings. Cole Mathis notched his first save of the season tossing three scoreless innings where he surrendered two hits and struck out one.

Jake Hunter (0-1) took the loss allowing four runs (all earned) on three hits with two strikeouts in two-plus innings. The Pirates would use seven pitchers in relief getting outings from Skylar Brooks (0.1 IP, 2 Rs, 2 BBs), Nick Logusch (0.1 IP, 2 Rs, 1 BB, 1 K), Danny Beal (1.1 IP, 0 Rs, 1 BB, 1 K), Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (1.1 IP, 2 Rs, 2 BBs, 2 Ks), Trey Yesavage (1.0 IP, 3 Ks), Ben Terwilliger (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 K) and Bradley Wilson (1.0 IP, 1K).

Wood’s two-run homer in the bottom of the second gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead. With two outs, Donald Hansis singled to right field and came around to score on Wood’s blast to straight-away center field and just out of the reach of a leaping Bryson Worrell.

ECU got things going early in the second inning taking a 1-0 lead. With two away, Jacob Starling drew a walk and then took second on a wild pitch. Justin Wilcoxen laced an opposite-field single down the left-field line easily plating Starling from second.

College of Charleston sent 11 batters to the plate in the third scoring six runs on four hits taking an 8-1 lead. Trotter Harlan plated the first run on a sac fly to left-center scoring Sam Cochrane. Donald Hansis (double) and Wood (single) had consecutive base hits scoring two runs each and Cochrane pushed across the last run on a double to right field.

The Cougars added a pair of runs in the sixth extending their lead to 10-1. JT Marr drove in Tyler Sorrentino with and an RBI single through the right side and Joseph Mershon scored on a passed ball.

Ryan McCrystal’s first collegiate home run pushed across a pair for the Pirates in the seventh making it a 10-3 ball game. Jacob Starling reached on an infield single before McCrystal deposited an 0-1 offering from Campbell to right-center off the scoreboard.

Offensively the Pirates registered eight hits getting three from Lane Hoover, while McCrystal drove in two of ECU’s three runs.

ECU closes out its five-game road trip on Tuesday, March 22 at in-state rival UNCW. First pitch at Brooks Field is slated for 6 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on FloSports (subscription).