GREENVILLE, N.C. – Chesney McClellan has been named the director of on-campus recruiting at East Carolina University according to an announcement by head football coach Mike Houston .



McClellan, who will assume her role immediately, previously worked with the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League in the scouting and operations offices after being named the 2022 Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football intern. During this time, she assisted the personnel department in creating scouting advances, assisted with daily office tasks to the general manager and front office staff as well as organizing team meals/vendors during training camp and distribution of guest and family passes for open practices.



While pursuing her master’s degree in sport administration at Belmont University, McClellan served as the director of operations/player development for the baseball program (2022) booking team travel and food accommodations, while also overseeing facility and equipment usage for opposing teams and collecting data analytics using Trackman and Synergy software.



In McClellan’s first stint with the Titans (2021-22), she worked as a stadium experience representative promoting and facilitating stadium offerings and accommodations for guests. She also worked at Opelika Sports Plex (2020) as a group fitness coordinator intern assisting in the development of health and wellness initiatives for “Silver Sneakers”.



A three-year volleyball starter at the University of Auburn (2018-20), McClellan was a middle blocker participating in 58 matches and 193 career sets played. With the Tigers, she amassed 145 blocks, 311 kills with 396.0 points. McClellan was active in SAAC holding two positions (assistant secretary and community engagement chair), was a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member and named to the 2019 SEC Community Service Team.



McClellan transferred to Auburn after playing her freshman season at the University of Nebraska where she appeared in four matches with one starts.



A graduate of Auburn in 2021 with a degree in education, rehabilitation and disability studies, McClellan is currently pursuing her master’s degree in sport administration from Belmont and is expected to graduate in May of 2023.