GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin has high hopes for his team, saying it may be the deepest and most talented squad he’s had.

Practice begins Friday and the season starts three weeks later at home against Rhode Island. On Monday, Godwin spoke to members of the media via teleconference to discuss what’s next for the program going into this week.

