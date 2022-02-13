Coastal Carolina Downs East Carolina, 10-4

CONWAY, S.C. – East Carolina wrapped up its opening weekend of competition Sunday afternoon with a 10-4 loss to host Coastal Carolina on the final day of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic at St. John Stadium.

The Pirates (1-4) and Chanticleers (3-2) combined for eight errors in the contest as Coastal Carolina held a slight 7-6 advantage in the hit column.

Addy Bullis (1-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) on three hits in three innings of work. She walked two batters and struck out one. Nicolette Picone (2-1) earned her second win of the campaign, going 5.2 innings and scattering six hits while allowing four runs (two earned) with two walks and four strikeouts.

Taylor Woodring recorded an ECU-high two hits and drove in a run. Faith Jarvis also chipped in with a hit and two runs scored. Iyanla De Jesus paced Coastal by going 2-for-4 with a run scored and four RBI.

The Chanticleers committed three errors in the first inning alone, allowing Jarvis to score and give the Pirates a 1-0 lead. Coastal Carolina tied it quickly as Abbey Montoya scored on a fielder’s choice play with one away.

East Carolina jumped back ahead in the top of the third. Woodring singled to lead off the frame and moved to second on a Taudrea Sinnie sacrifice bunt. Following a pair of walks, Sydney Yoder hit a grounder to short that plated pinch runner Ragan Holloman before Jarvis was later able to score on another Chanticleer error to make it 3-1.

Payton Ebersole sliced the ECU lead to 3-2 with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the third as Coastal Carolina would score a total of eight runs in the fourth through sixth innings to take charge. The Chanticleers used a double play in the top of the seventh to keep the Pirates off the board and secure the six-run victory.

Looking Ahead

East Carolina returns home next weekend, beginning a 10-game homestand by welcoming Colgate, Rutgers and Wagner to Max R. Joyner Family Stadium for the Pirate Clash.