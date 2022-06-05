GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Coastal Carolina kept its season alive in dramatic fashion, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Virginia 7-6 in Sunday’s first game of the Greenville Regional.

The win allows Coastal (38-19-1) to advance to the Greenville Regional final series. The Chanticleers will face East Carolina (44-18), winners of a school-record 20 straight games, at 6 p.m. at Clark-LeClair Stadium. If ECU wins, it will advance as host of a Super Regional next weekend, the second in school history and the first at ECU. If the Pirates lose, a deciding game will be played Monday evening.

Virginia, which lost 4-2 to ECU Saturday night, ends its season at 39-19.

A single by Christopher Rowan Jr. to center drove in Austin White with the winning run. It set off a wild celebration by the Chanticleers and set up a match against the only team ECU has not faced in the regional.

Coastal trailed 6-0 after five innings. Virginia led 1-0 and increased that lead to 3-0 on a two-run homer by Jake Gelof in the third. Gelof hit a three-run homer in the fifth to extend the lead.

Coastal got three runs back in the fifth. In the sixth, Nick Lucky hit a solo homer to left and Graham Brown hit a two-run blast to left to tie it.

2022 NCAA GREENVILLE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday

Game 1: (1) East Carolina 17, (4) Coppin State 1

Game 2: (2) Virginia 7, (3) Coastal Carolina 2

Saturday

Game 3: (3) Coastal Carolina 8, (4) Coppin State 6, Coppin State eliminated

Game 4: (1) East Carolina 4, (2) Virginia 2

Sunday

Game 5: (3) Coastal Carolina 7, (2) Virginia 6, Virginia eliminated

Game 6: (1) East Carolina vs. (3) Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Monday

Game 7: (1) East Carolina vs. (3) Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m., if necessary