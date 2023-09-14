GREENVILLE, N.C. – Tyler Coffing has been named an assistant coach for the women’s swimming and diving program according to an announcement by head coach Matt Jabs on Thursday afternoon.

“We are excited to add Tyler to our staff this year,” Jabs said. “He has been part of multiple championship-level programs, and I look forward to adding his knowledge and experience to the coaching mix as well as mentoring our athletes.”

Coffing comes to Greenville after multiple coaching stops including Michigan State, the University of Mary Washington and most recently Miami of Ohio. Throughout his career he has helped coach multiple teams to conference championships, all-conference performers, as well as mentoring multiple individual conference champions and Olympic Trials Qualifiers.

Along with his college coaching success, he has been a Delaware High School Coach of the Year, coached two USA National Paralympic Athletes while working various summer camps including Princeton and the University of Texas. Coffing earned a bachelor’s degree in health behavior science with a minor in coaching science from the University of Delaware in 2017 and recently married Emily (Grubb) a fellow University of Delaware graduate and current Drexel law student.